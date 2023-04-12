Firing inside Bathinda military station, 4 casualties reported | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab.

Bathinda military station firing: At least four casualties have been reported in a firing incident which took place in the morning at around 04:35 am inside Bathinda Military Station today (April 12). The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.

"The search operation is in progress," said HQ SW Command. The details of the incident are not immediately known.

More details are awaited in this regard.

