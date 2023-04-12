Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Firing inside Bathinda military station, 4 casualties reported | UPDATES

Firing inside Bathinda military station, 4 casualties reported | UPDATES

Bathinda military station firing: The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Bathinda (Punjab)
Updated on: April 12, 2023 10:22 IST
Bathinda Military Station firing, Bathinda Military Station firing news, Bathinda Military Station f
Image Source : INDIA TV. Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab.

Bathinda military station firing: At least four casualties have been reported in a firing incident which took place in the morning at around 04:35 am inside Bathinda Military Station today (April 12). The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. 

"The search operation is in progress," said HQ SW Command. The details of the incident are not immediately known.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet arrested from Punjab

ALSO READ: Punjab Police cancels leaves of all cops in state till April 1

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News