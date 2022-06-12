Pune: Suspicious blast at apartment complex in Bhavani Peth area, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The police are currently interrogating a suspect who was present in the apartment at the time of the blast.

Pune suspicious blast: An explosion was heard in an apartment complex in the Bhavani Peth area of Pune on Sunday, police said. The blast occurred on the third floor of the Vishal Society of the Bhavani Peth area.

The people close to the area informed the police. Later a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with a Crime Branch team reached the spot.

The source of the blast still remains unclear.

The police are currently interrogating a suspect who was present in the apartment at the time of the blast.

Police commissioner, Amitabh Gupta and joint commissioner Sandip Karnik said that no suspicious object has been found.

Further investigations are awaited.

