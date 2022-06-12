Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
Pune: Suspicious blast at apartment complex in Bhavani Peth area, probe underway

A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with a Crime Branch team is probing the case.

Rajiv Singh Reported by: Rajiv Singh
Pune Published on: June 12, 2022 22:16 IST
The police are currently interrogating a suspect who was
Image Source : SCREENGRAB

The police are currently interrogating a suspect who was present in the apartment at the time of the blast. 

Highlights

  • An explosion was heard in an apartment complex in the Bhavani Peth area of Pune
  • A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were present at the site
  • Further investigations are underway

Pune suspicious blast: An explosion was heard in an apartment complex in the Bhavani Peth area of Pune on Sunday, police said. The blast occurred on the third floor of the Vishal Society of the Bhavani Peth area.

The people close to the area informed the police. Later a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with a Crime Branch team reached the spot.

The source of the blast still remains unclear.

The police are currently interrogating a suspect who was present in the apartment at the time of the blast.

Police commissioner, Amitabh Gupta and joint commissioner Sandip Karnik said that no suspicious object has been found. 

Further investigations are awaited. 

