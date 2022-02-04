Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Pune: 7 labourers killed, 3 injured as under-construction building collapses.

The incident occured in Shastrinagar locality of Yerawada area of Pune

Primary probe suggests that incident happened due to lack of precautionary measures at the site

The structure of an under-construction building collapsed at late night in Pune on Thursday leading to the death of seven labourers and injuries to three others, said local police.

The incident occurred in Shastri nagar locality of Yerawada area of Pune.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

The local MLA Sunil Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation."I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap. Other labourers present here have informed me that the injured belong to Bihar," he said.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse. More details are awaited in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune.

(With agencies inputs)

