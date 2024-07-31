UPSC cancels IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature, bars her from future exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO UPSC cancels IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, who was provisionally recommended for the Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE-2022). The decision comes after a thorough review by the commission. In addition to cancelling her provisional candidature, the UPSC has permanently debarred Khedkar from all future exams and selection processes conducted by the commission.

Allegations of quota misuse

The Delhi Police Crime Branch allegedly booked Khedkar on July 19 for misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the civil services exam. The allegations include fraudulently availing these quotas beyond the permissible number of attempts by faking her identity.

UPSC files police case

The UPSC filed a police case against Khedkar, leading to an investigation by a dedicated team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the Crime Branch. This team was tasked with collecting relevant documents from various government departments to support the investigation.

Charges against Khedkar

Khedkar has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant laws, including:

Section 420 : Cheating

: Cheating Section 464 : Making a document in the name of a fictitious person

: Making a document in the name of a fictitious person Section 465 : Forgery

: Forgery Section 471: Passing off a forged document as genuine

Passing off a forged document as genuine Sections 89 and 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act

of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act Section 66D of the Information Technology Act

The stringent action by UPSC and the police underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the civil services examination process.

