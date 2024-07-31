UP: Staff take out excessive rain water from inside assembly, CM Yogi escorted out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Heavy rain causes flooding in Lucknow's Legislative Assembly complex.

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 31, caused significant flooding across Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The downpour led to waterlogging on streets and vehicles navigating through flooded roads. The Legislative Assembly complex was particularly affected, with water filling the ground floor rooms and soaking essential items.

CM Yogi Adityanath escorted via alternate gate

Due to the flooding, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to be escorted out of the Legislative Assembly complex through a different gate. The situation was dire enough to prompt emergency responses within the premises.

Viral video shows water extraction efforts

A video circulating on social media shows workers using buckets to remove water from the Assembly premises. Staff on-site remarked that they had never witnessed such flooding in the Assembly before. Rainwater was also seen leaking from the roof, and several other offices, including the municipal corporation, were similarly inundated.

Call for increased budget allocation

The flooding of the Legislative Assembly prompted Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav to comment on social media, emphasising the need for a greater budget allocation to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He suggested that if a single heavy rain could cause such damage, the rest of the state would remain vulnerable to similar incidents.

Military assistance and citywide impact

Soldiers were seen climbing the walls and gates of the Assembly complex to manage the floodwaters. Additionally, several areas in Hazratganj, a major locality in Lucknow, experienced severe waterlogging, further highlighting the extensive impact of the heavy rain.

