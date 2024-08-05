Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moves Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar bail: Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging the decision of Patiala House Court on her anticipatory bail pela. In fact, on the complaint of UPSC, Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered a case against Khedkar under sections of forgery, fraud, IT Act and Disability Act. Pooja Khedkar had filed a bail petition in Delhi's Patiala House Court to avoid arrest, but she did not get any relief.

Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea rejected

The Patiala House Court has rejected Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea. The court has directed the UPSC to investigate whether other candidates have also used fraudulent certificates to gain undue reservation benefits. Additionally, the court has instructed the Delhi Police to examine if anyone within the UPSC assisted Khedkar in her fraudulent activities.

"This person has abused the law and the process of law. The chances of her abusing the law is still there. She is a resourceful person," the counsel appearing for the UPSC had claimed before the court as quoted by news agency PTI.

UPSC cancels IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, who was provisionally recommended for the Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE-2022). The decision comes after a thorough review by the commission. In addition to cancelling her provisional candidature, the UPSC has permanently debarred Khedkar from all future exams and selection processes conducted by the commission.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch allegedly booked Khedkar on July 19 for misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the civil services exam. The allegations include fraudulently availing these quotas beyond the permissible number of attempts by faking her identity.

The UPSC filed a police case against Khedkar, leading to an investigation by a dedicated team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the Crime Branch. This team was tasked with collecting relevant documents from various government departments to support the investigation.

