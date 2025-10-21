Puducherry grapples with heavy rainfall; schools and colleges closed, traffic disrupted Local authorities, led by Minister K Lakshminarayanan, are coordinating emergency measures to manage the situation, with machinery and response teams on standby.

Puducherry:

Puducherry has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Tuesday afternoon, with nearly three cm recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The torrential downpour has led to waterlogging on several roads, severely disrupting daily life and causing traffic congestion throughout the region. In response, the local government has taken immediate action to mitigate the effects.

Schools and Colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal to remain closed

Due to the persistent rainfall, Puducherry’s Home and Education Minister, A Namassivayam, announced that all schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday. The decision was made to ensure the safety of students and staff, as waterlogged roads and traffic disruptions made travel difficult.

Emergency measures activated by local authorities

Minister K. Lakshminarayanan convened an emergency meeting with officials from the revenue, public works, and local administration departments to review the situation. Authorities have been instructed to prepare machinery and emergency response teams to handle any potential emergencies. With rising water levels in low-lying areas, officials are prioritizing flood management and disaster preparedness.

Tamil Nadu on high alert as heavy rains continue

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for eight districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within the next 24 hours. Affected districts include Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram. Additionally, Chennai and nearby areas have been placed under an orange alert, expecting very heavy rainfall of 11–20 cm.

Tamil Nadu government enhances flood preparedness

In response to the adverse weather, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has instructed enhanced flood preparedness measures, ensuring the availability of essential supplies like food, drinking water, and medical aid. Emergency equipment, including JCB machines, boats, and motor pumps, are on standby. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has also been overseeing infrastructure work in Chennai to improve floodwater drainage systems.

Safety precautions and emergency tips for residents

Authorities advise residents to takee the following precautions:

Avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas

Keep essential supplies like water and medicines ready

Stay updated on weather conditions via official channels

Cooperate with local emergency teams for evacuations, if necessary

With the northeast monsoon continuing to intensify, the focus remains on ensuring public safety and minimizing the impact of the heavy rains.