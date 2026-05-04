Puducherry Election Results: AINRC+BJP+AIADMK alliance reaches majority mark in early trends

Karaikal (Puducherry):

In a significant development, the AINRC+BJP+AIADMK alliance reached the majority mark, according to the early trends from the Election Commission. As per the trends from the EC, the NDA was leading in 16 seats, Congress in 4 seats, TVK in 4 seats and others just in 3 seats. With this, the NDA crossed the majority mark in the Union Territory election.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy heading the AINRC in the Union Territory and his party candidates were leading in at least seven Assembly constituencies as votes polled in the April 9 elections were being counted.

Rangasamy ahead in Thattanchavady by a margin of 3,591 votes

According to the Election Commission, Rangasamy, who is contesting from two constituencies in the UT, was ahead in Thattanchavady by a margin of 3,591 votes.

AINRC candidates R Ravikumar, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, C Aiyappan, E Mohandoss, P Rajavelu, and P R N Thirumurugan were ahead in Villianur, Muthialpet, Ariankuppam, Enbalam, Nettapakkam, and Karaikal North, Election Commission data revealed.

BJP ahead in Mannadipet

BJP candidates A Namassivayam and T K SM Meenatchisundaram were ahead in Mannadipet and Neravy T R Pattinam constituencies.

Counting of votes commenced at 8 am on Monday in all six designated counting centres in Puducherry, officials said. The vote-counting exercise commenced at 8 am with the postal ballots, and at 8.30 AM, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will be taken up, they said. Elections to 30 Assembly segments were held in the state on April 9.

The incumbent AINRC regime has put up a big fight to retain power. Opposition INDIA bloc comprising parties, including Congress and DMK, despite friction among them, has shown determination to unseat CM N Rangasamy-led NR Congress government.

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Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026: Full list of leading candidates of AINRC, Congress, BJP, TVK