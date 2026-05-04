Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026: Full list of leading candidates of AINRC, Congress, BJP, TVK

Puducherry:

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly election results started 8 AM amid tight security. High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held in Puducherry on April 9. According to the Election Commission, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

As the NDA is fighting to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc is pushing to wrest power from the AINRC-led front in the union territory, centering its campaign on local autonomy and administrative friction.

Check leading/winners list of candidates for 30 seats