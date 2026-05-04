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Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026: Full list of leading candidates of AINRC, Congress, BJP, TVK

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

As the NDA is fighting to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc is pushing to wrest power from the AINRC-led front in the union territory, centering its campaign on local autonomy and administrative friction.

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026
Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Image Source : pti
Puducherry:

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly election results started 8 AM amid tight security. High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held in  Puducherry on April 9. According to the Election Commission, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

As the NDA is fighting to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc is pushing to wrest power from the AINRC-led front in the union territory, centering its campaign on local autonomy and administrative friction.

Check leading/winners list of candidates for 30 seats 

S.No Constituency Candidate Name Party  Startus 
1 Mannadipet      
2 Thirubhuvanai      
3 Oussudu      
4 Mangalam      
5 Villianur      
6 Ozhukarai      
7 Kadirkamam
Azhagu @ Azhaganantham
 
 Independent Leading 
8 Indira Nagar      
9 Thattanchavady      
10 Kamaraj Nagar      
11 Lawspet

M Vaithianathan

 Congress  Leading 
12 Kalapet      
13 Muthialpet      
14 Raj Bhavan      
15 Oupalam      
16 Orleanpet      
17 Nellithope      
18 Mudaliarpet      
19 Ariankuppam
C. Aiyappan @ Mouttayappan
   Leading 
20 Manavely      
21 Embalam
E. Mohandoss
 Congress  Leading 
22 Nettapakkam      
23 Bahour      
24 Karaikal North
PRN Thirumurugan
 Congress  Leading 
25 Karaikal South      
26 Neravy–T.R. Pattinam      
27 Thirunallar      
28 Nedungadu      
29 Mahe      
30 Yanam      

 

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Puducherry Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026
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