Puducherry CM submits list of portfolios for Ministers to Lt Governor

Nearly two weeks after the ministers were sworn in, a list containing their portfolios was handed over by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Sunday. The chief minister met the Lt Governor at her office

and handed over the list of portfolios for the ministers in the AINRC-BJP coalition cabinet.

The details of portfolios recommended by the Chief Minister could not be known immediately. Five ministers (three from AINRC and two from the BJP) were inducted into the cabinet on June 27. However, the portfolios were not allocated since.

Meanwhile, a release from the Lt Governor's office said the Chief Minister presented the list to her recommending portfolios for his ministers. A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were sworn in

as Ministers.

Lakshminarayanan, Djeacoumar and Priyanga represent lead partner AINRC, while Namassivayam and Saravana Kumar are from its ally BJP. This is the first time the BJP is part of a Ministry in the Union Territory.

