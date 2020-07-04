Image Source : RED ARCADE PUBG: 17-year-old spends father's Rs 16 lakh on upgrading game account

Mobile gaming has been increasing in popularity in the last few years. This has been given a major boost by the lockdown enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. And when you talk about mobile gaming, there is no game more popular than PUBG.

But sometimes you hear shocking incidents that are incited by the extreme craze for the game.

In one such incident, a 17-year-old from Punjab spent his father's Rs 16 lakh on upgrading his and his friends' PUBG gaming account.

Father, who is a government employee, had saved up the money for medical emergencies, reports suggest.

The teenager had access to 3 bank accounts and used up all the saved money for upgrading his own and his friends' PUBG gaming account.

To make sure that his transactions don't raise any eyebrows, he used to delete the text message that was received on his mother's mobile from the bank, confirming the transaction. By this, he was successful in keeping his parents in the dark for over what was happening.

One fine day when his father checked the bank balance, he was shocked to see what had happened. He found out that his account had been debited for Rs 16 lakh, and the one to make these transactions was none other than his son.

