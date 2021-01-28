'Protest Against Protest': Locals remove road blockade at Rewari highway; Singhu border next?

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) 'Protest Against Protest': Locals remove farmers blocking Rewari highway; Singh border next?

Facing tough time due to the farmers protest, hundreds of villagers in the vicinity of Sindhu border on Thursday hit the road to remove the blocking. Holding placards and banners, the villagers said that the roads must be vacated as they lashed out at the union leaders for misleading farmers.

They said that those involved in the protest are not farmers and raised slogans against them for insulting the Tricolour. "A farmer can never insult Tricolour..they are rioters, not farmers," a villager told India TV.

Earlier on Wednesday, the villagers had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the protesters to vacate the roads.

While Rewari border is now open for the public movement, villagers said that they want police to take action against the protesters as they caused them hardship.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are demonstrating at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws. Singhu border is one of the the major protest sites in Delhi where farmers are protesting against the laws since November 26 last year.

Most of the farmers protesting at Singhu border were part of the tractor rally on Tuesday. Over 400 policemen and several farmers were injured in the violence as protesters deviated from designated route and entered inner parts of Delhi. A protester died after his tractor overturned at ITO. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

