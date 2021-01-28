Farmers’ stir: Protesters thinning out at Ghazipur border, NH-24 opened for traffic

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police barricades set up across a road at farmers protest site at the Ghazipur border.

The Ghazipur-Delhi border on the NH-24, one of the protest sites of farmers against the agri laws, was quiet on Wednesday night following fissures emerged among the farm groups. According to reports, almost 50 per cent of the farmers have returned from the border.

The Ghazipur-Delhi border was one of the three protest sites of the farmers protesting against three farm laws since November last year.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who was comping here, however, was present here on Wednesday. But the street lamps remained off throughout the night. Farmers fear that police could take action against them.

Similar scenes were also seen at the Chilla border. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) withdrew from the protest. The union was holding a protest against farm laws at the Chilla border that separates Delhi and Noida. Union's president Bhanu Pratap Singh, said his conscience did not allow him to continue with the protest at the site after the violence on Republic Day and unfurling of a religious flag at the Red Fort.

Meawhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, has been opened.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

