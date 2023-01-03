Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Pro-Pakistan slogan raised during protest outside school in Maharashtra, 17 booked

Pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a protest staged without permission outside a school in Bhiwandi city. The Maharashtra police on Tuesday informed that around 17 persons have been arrested including women. As per the Police, the protest was called without permission. The protesters alleged that the school authority hiked the fees and restricted some students from their studies.

Pro-Pakistan slogan outside a school

A pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a protest outside a school in Bhiwandi city in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Prima facie, a student of the school who joined the protest along with other people on Monday raised the slogan hailing Pakistan, a police officer said.

Case registered against 17 persons

As per news reports, the Nizampura police in Bhiwandi have registered a case against 17 persons. It is said that the accused persons are associated with an NGO. The police arrested the 17 protestors after a minor girl raised a pro-Pakistan slogan during the protest against a private English school.

Protest against the school

The police said that they arrested 17 persons, including five women, for staging the protest without permission under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act. Protesters alleged the school abruptly hiked fees and restricted some students from studies.

According to some news reports, the protest was called by an NGO with the students and their parents. The protest was called on Thursday last week but on Monday, the students and their parents were agitated as the school authority was listening to them.

(with inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray-led Oppn MLAs stage ‘singing protest’ at assemby premises | WATCH

Also Read | Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting daughter’s video; 7 accused sent to judicial custody

Latest India News