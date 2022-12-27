Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
  Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray-led Oppn MLAs stage 'singing protest' against govt over corruption | WATCH

Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray-led Oppn MLAs stage ‘singing protest’ against govt over corruption | WATCH

Maharashtra Assembly witnessed a rare scene in which Opposition MLAs sang a folk song to protest against the government. Usually, assemblies in Indian democracy are infamous for ugly clashes between ruling and Opposition MLAs.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Nagpur Updated on: December 27, 2022 11:11 IST
MLAs sing song against the government
Image Source : ANI MLAs sing song against the government

Maharashtra Opposition parties MLAs on Tuesday held a protest in a unique style by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur against state government policies and alleged corruption charges against ministers.

It was a rare but heartwarming scenario at the assembly in which MLAs resorted to singing protests against the government. Often, state assemblies make news for the ugly clashes between Opposition and ruling party MLAs.

Resolution on border issue

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Maharashtra Assembly as the state government is set to pass a resolution on Tuesday expressing solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit out at his predecessor and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who had criticised his visit to the national capital and demanded that the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory.

"We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution to the effect in the assembly tomorrow (Tuesday)," Shinde told reporters here on Monday.

The remarks by Shinde, who was in Delhi to participate in the Veer Baal Divas function, came as the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row echoed in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a resolution on the issue.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that a resolution on the border row would be tabled in a day or two.

Also Read: BMC officials spent Rs 35 crore on five-star hotel stays amid Covid situation in 2020-21, claims BJP MLA

