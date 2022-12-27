Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting daughter’s video; 7 accused sent to judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accused belong to the boy's family who made girl's video viral

Seven accused of murdering a BSF jawan and injuring his son on Saturday night were sent to judicial custody by a court in Gujarat's Kheda on Monday.

Police arrested them after they killed a BSF soldier Meljibhai Vaghela as he went to their home after one of the accused Shailesh Jadav made a video of victim's daughter viral in Chaklasi village in Nadiad on December 24, said DSP VR Bajpai, Nadiad.

When they reached Jadav's house, his father and six other members of the family attacked Vaghela and his son on their heads with a stick and sickle and Manjulaben too had suffered injuries, Manjulaben said in her complaint.

“As victim along with his son and relatives reached Shailesh's home a fight broke out between them and accused's father Dinesh Jadav, uncle Arvind Jadav and other family members attacked him where he died on the spot. Victim's son was injured and he was rushed to the hospital,” he added

After all the accused fled, Manjulaben called her nephew and second son, who called ambulance and rushed the injured Vaghela and his son to Nadiad government hospital, where doctors declared the BSF trooper dead and his son was referred to Ahmedabad government hospital.

A case was registered against Dinesh Jadav, Arvind Jadav, Chhababhai Jadav, Sachin Jadav, Bhavesh Jadav and Kailashben Jadav for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offence, rioting and armed deadly weapon.

Investigation officer JS Champavat and his team arrested all seven on Sunday evening and were produced them before the court on Monday, where all were sent to judicial custody, said a Chaklasi police station officer.

(With IANS input)

