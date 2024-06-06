Pro-Khalistani slogans raised at Golden Temple on 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People from Sikh community raised Pro-Khalistani slogans in Punjab's Amritsar

Pro-Khalistani slogans were raised today (June 6) inside the Golden Temple premises in Punjab's Amritsar on the 40th anniversary of 'Operation Bluestar', carried out by the Indira Gandhi-led government in 1984.

Visuals from the incident showed protesters holding posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal leader, who was killed in the military operation ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in June 1984. Notably, among the protesters was Simranjit Singh Mann, the former Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur, who was also seen displaying a poster of the slain Khalistani leader.





Further, amid the protest, it is important to note that security has been beefed up in Punjab. Regarding the heightened security measures, SSP Amritsar stated to the media, "Security arrangements have been made here... Forces have been deployed and barricading has been done. Any untoward incident will be monitored."



Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the development comes amid the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which have elected Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh to the 18th Lok Sabha by a wide margin.



Significantly, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, (the eldest son of Beant Singh, one of the two bodyguards of then PM Indira Gandhi, who assassinated her at her residence), won Punjab's Faridkot seat with a margin of 70,053 votes, while radical Sikh preacher Amritpal, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the UAPA, won from Khadoor Sahib constituency with a margin of 197,120 votes.



