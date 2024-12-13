Priyanka Gandhi makes her maiden speech in Parliament: 'This is Samvidaan, not Sangh ka Vidhaan'

Follow us on Image Source : X Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday made her maiden speech as a parliamentarian. According to sources, the Wayand MP who has been alleging the government was not allowing Lok Sabha to function as a strategy because it is afraid of discussing the Adani issue, initiated the Constitution debate from the Congress side. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present during the discussion.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "A few people from the bereaved families of Sambhal had come to meet us. There were two children among them - Adnan and Uzair. One of them was my son's age and the other was younger, 17 years of age. Their father was a tailor. The tailor had just one dream - that he would get his children educated, one son would become a doctor and the other too would be successful...The Police shot their father dead. The 17-year-old Adnan told me that he would grow up to be a doctor and realise his father's dream. This dream and hope was instilled in his heart by the Constitution of India..."

Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden speech targeted the Centre for running away from caste census. She said, "Caste census is the need of the hour and it will help us to formulate the policies," and added "This government is weakening the Constitution."

"...Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe — it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'. Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. These promises are a safety armour and work to break this has begun. Through lateral entry and privatisation, this government is trying to weaken reservation," see said.

"The one, whose name you sometimes hesitate in speaking out, while speaking fluently at other times to use it to save yourself - he set up HAL, BHEL, SAIL, GAIL, ONGC, NTPC, Railways, IIT, IIM, Oil Refineries and several PSUs. His name can be erased from books, can be erased from speeches. But his role in the freedom of this nation, in building this nation can never be erased from this nation..," she added.

She finished her speech with 'Satyameva Jayate'