Centre keeps remembering Nehru, but what have you done in 10 years, asks Priyanka Gandhi | Top quotes

Image Source : X Priyanka Gandhi addresses the Lok Sabha for the first time.

Congress leader and the newly elected MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha for the first time on Friday. Priyanka Gandhi talks about the kind of power the Constitution bestows on the people of the country and brings up issues relating to women, the Unnao rape case, Sambhal violence, unemployment, Wayanad landslides and inflation. She says that power doesn't stay with the coward for a long time and the people of the country can change and make the government.

Here’s a look at the top quotes of her speech at the Lok Sabha: