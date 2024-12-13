Centre keeps remembering Nehru, but what have you done in 10 years, asks Priyanka Gandhi | Top quotes

Congress leader and the newly elected MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha for the first time on Friday. Priyanka Gandhi talks about the kind of power the Constitution bestows on the people of the country and brings up issues relating to women, the Unnao rape case, Sambhal violence, unemployment, Wayanad landslides and inflation. She says that power doesn't stay with the coward for a long time and the people of the country can change and make the government.
Here’s a look at the top quotes of her speech at the Lok Sabha:
- “Our Constitution is a symbol of justice and has given the power to the people of the country that they can make the government and that they have the right of a secured future.”
- “I went to a rape victim’s house in Unnao, I met her father, their agricultural lands were burnt, his brothers were beaten. Her father told me that they want justice.”
- “Sambhal violence victim’s families came to meet us. They had a dream that they would be successful in the future. They were shot dead by the police during the ongoing tension.”
- “Our Constitution’s power shines through and protects us, serves the people justice and is a symbol of unity.”
- “It is sad that my opposition has tried their best to break the Constitution which protects us. They have started breaking the unity.”
- “During the elections when the opposition raised its voice to conduct a caste census, they diverted from the cause.”
- “Our Constitution gave power to women. Talking about ‘Nari Shakti’ she said why women are not getting any benefits now, will they have to wait for 10 years for their rights."
- “The ruling party only talks about the incidents of the past but is not working for the future. The government is unable to provide security to farmers and to provide solutions to unemployment and inflation.”
- “The people of the country had the trust that the Constitution is there to protect us but the Adani issue has dissolved that.”
- “Under the ruling party, the rich in the country are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.”
- “Today the king takes disguise but he doesn't have the courage to go amid the public. I have just been coming to the Parliament session for the past 15 days and have seen the PM attending only for 10 minutes even though there are so many issues to take up.”