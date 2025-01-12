Priyanka Gandhi Birthday Special: How Congress leader, Robert Vadra came closer, who proposed first?

Follow us on Image Source : X Businessman Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Birthday Special: Today is the birthday of Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Born on January 12, 1972, Vadra is the daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Congress leader is married to businessman Robert Vadra. Their love story is often discussed among her supporters. Priyanka met Robert for the first time when she was 13-year-old.

How did they meet?

The two first met at a common friend's house. Both studied together in a British School in Delhi. In an interview, Robert had said, "I did not want anyone to know about our relationship, because people would not understand it and would give it a different colour."

Who proposed first?

The businessman also revealed who among the two proposed first. He said, "We had a common friend from school who knew Priyanka." Robert had a big house. Different games, including badminton were played there. That's where he met Priyanka. She liked his simplicity.

"I used to go in jeans-t-shirt and Kolhapuri. I used to joke a lot and played sports well. She liked me, but didn't talk to me much," Robert said adding Priyanka had proposed to him first.

Robert also said, "I didn't propose Priyanka on my knees, rather both of them sat together and talked seriously about their relationship."

In an interview, Priyanka also said, "When I met Robert for the first time, I was only 13-year-old. He used to meet me the same way he used to meet other friends. I liked this thing."

The year 2024 was special for her as she made her debut in electoral politics by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Also read: Delhi elections 2025: Congress announces 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', promises Rs 8,500 to unemployed youth