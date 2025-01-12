Delhi elections 2025: Congress announces 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', promises Rs 8,500 to unemployed youth

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress announces 'Yuva Udaan Yojana'

The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 to every educated unemployed youth for one year under ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ if voted to power in the national capital. Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot announced the scheme at a press conference.

Sachin Pilot announces ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

"We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training so that they can improve their skill set," he added.

Congress' scheme for Delhi polls

This is the third scheme announced by the Congress ahead of Delhi polls.

On January 6, the Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power. On January 8, the party announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

As per the Delhi election date 2025 announced by the ECI, the voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 5. The election results will be declared after counting of votes on February 8