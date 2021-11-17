Follow us on Image Source : PTI Privilege motion moved against CBI, ED officials in Bengal Assembly

TMC MLA and minister Tapas Roy on Wednesday moved a privilege motion against two officials of the CBI and ED in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case without intimating him.

Moving the motion, Roy said that three ruling party legislators Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this year in connection with the Narada case but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed the chargesheet against the trio.

Earlier, the TMC moved a notice for statutory resolutions in the Rajya Sabha objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs.

Sources indicate that such notices will be filed by other opposition parties in the run-up to the winter session of parliament.

Speaker Biman Banerjee referred the matter to the committee of privileges and urged the panel to investigate and submit its report to the House in its next session. He also said that the proceedings of the committee will be treated as confidential.

