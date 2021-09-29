Follow us on Image Source : MANSUKH MANDAVIYA (TWITTER) PM Modi to virtually inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur and also lay the foundation stones for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan via video-conferencing on Thursday.

These medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals", according to an official statement.

Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts, it said. The institute is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries.

It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals, the statement read.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion, it said.

Aimed at developing manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), formerly known as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, was established in 1968 by the Government of India with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai.

