PM Modi meets author Raghuvendra Tanwar; talks about his work on partition

Author Raghuvendra Tanwar meets PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed author and academic Raghuvendra Tanwar who met him and spoke about his work on India's partition. Modi said he had an "outstanding discussion" with Tanwar who spoke about his work on India's partition as well as other aspects relating to history.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Had an outstanding discussion with author and academic, Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar."

"He spoke to me about his work on India’s partition as well as other aspects relating to history. He is a fine mind and am glad to see his passion towards history," the prime minister added.

