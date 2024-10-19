PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, lay foundation stones for slew of projects worth Rs 1,300 crore | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 1,300 crore. These projects aim to boost infrastructure, development, and public services in the region. The Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, confirmed that PM Modi will initiate 23 new projects during his visit. These projects span across sectors such as infrastructure, public amenities, and urban development, reflecting the government's focus on improving the lives of the people in Varanasi.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "continuously promoting connectivity" after the Union Cabinet approved the Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project worth Rs 2642 crore. According to a government release, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday, approved the construction of Varanasi-Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multitracking including a new Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Ganga River traversing through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh.

A look at projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister:

Expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, costing around Rs 2,870 crore.

New civil enclave at Agra airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga airport worth around Rs 910 crore, and at Bagdogra airport worth around Rs 1,550 crore.

New terminal buildings of airports in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur being constructed at the cost of more than Rs 220 crore.

Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under 'Khelo India' scheme and the Smart City mission.

RJ Sankara Eye Hospital.

A 100-bed girls' and boys' hostel and a public pavilion at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur.

Tourism development projects in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath.

Tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, and beautification and redevelopment of parks.

Varanasi Railway station: A crucial hub

It should be mentioned here that Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists, and the local population. The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

