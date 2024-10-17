PM Modi attends NDA Chief Ministers’ council meeting: 'Discussed ways to improve people’s lives'

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI'S X HANDLE. PM Modi chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers in Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the NDA Chief Ministers’ Council meeting in Chandigarh and said the top leadership discussed aspects of good governance and ways to improve people’s lives. Taking to social media X, PM Modi said that the NDA alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

"Chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people’s lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden," PM Modi said.

After the conclusion of the Chief Ministers' NDA meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda said that PM Modi emphasised that through governance people's problems should be resolved and added that all should focus on 'Pro-people, Pro-governance- P2G2' and take it forward.

"Today, 17 CMs and 18 Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states took part in the meeting and 6 proposals were discussed and passed. The first proposal was kept by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on the victory of the party in Haryana due to the policies of the PM. BJP got the support of farmers, youth and athletes in Haryana. The PM was thanked for it and the proposal was passed unanimously. Another proposal was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji to celebrate 'Samvidhan Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in 2025," he said.

On upcoming Assembly elections in the state and Chief Ministers' Council NDA meeting, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar said, " We have full confidence, we have done good work...meeting was very good, PM gave 4 hours and listened to everyone, he also spoke what was on his mind, now everyone will work accordingly"

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers' Council meeting began on Thursday afternoon.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-led NDA attended the conclave to deliberate on development issues, the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of the Constitution and the 50th anniversary year of the "attempt to murder" democracy, which is a reference to Emergency imposed in 1975.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, two Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were present.

The conclave started after the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana chief minister for the second consecutive term.

There are 13 chief ministers and 16 deputy CMs belonging to the BJP while CMs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya are from its allies, the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

This was the first conclave of NDA CMs of this kind in the last many years. ith the BJP and its allies set to take on opposition alliance in next month's Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the ruling bloc is looking to draw momentum from its Haryana win to charge at its rivals.