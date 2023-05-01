Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Maharashtra, Gujarat formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Mod i and President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the formation day of the states of India; Maharashtra and Gujarat. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asserted that Maharashtra is "blessed with a great culture and hardworking people" who have enriched national progress across different sectors.

"Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-around progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead."

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens, especially the residents of Gujarat and Maharashtra, on the formation day of the two states.

"On Gujarat Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially to all the residents of the state. The land of Gujarat is the land of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. "The enterprising and progressive people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. I wish that Gujarat continues to move forward on the path of progress and the happiness and prosperity of the residents of the state grow," she said in a tweet in Hindi and Gujarati.

In another tweet, she conveyed her greetings to people on Maharashtra's foundation day. "This land of saints, brave fighters, artists and people who left an indelible mark of their talent and contribution in other fields has been the birthplace and workplace of personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. I wish the continued progress of the state as well as a bright future for all Maharashtrians," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi and Marathi.

Why Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Sthapana Diwas are celebrated?

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on this day in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds.

