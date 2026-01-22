Jharkhand: 8 Naxals killed in Chaibasa; Rs 1 crore bounty holder Anal Da among those neutralised A large cache of arms and ammunition is also suspected to have been recovered. Search operations are still underway in the area and security forces have cordoned off the entire region to ensure no Naxalites escape.

Chaibasa:

Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have achieved a major success in an anti-Naxal operation. In a fierce encounter in the Chaibasa district, security forces killed 8 Naxals, including dreaded Naxal Anal Da, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Anal was considered one of the most dreaded Maoist leaders in Jharkhand.

The encounter took place in a dense forest area of Chaibasa after security forces launched a search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites. During the operation, the Naxalites opened fire on the forces, triggering heavy retaliatory firing from the security forces.

A large cache of arms and ammunition is also suspected to have been recovered. Search operations are still underway in the area and security forces have cordoned off the entire region to ensure no Naxalites escape.

"At least eight Maoists were killed. A search operation is underway after the gunfight stopped. The final number of casualties will be provided later," a senior police officer said.

"Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da has been killed in the operation," he added.