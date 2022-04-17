Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). PM Modi meets BAPS Sadhus, lauds their relief work during Ukraine crisis, COVID pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior saints from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS), Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami on Saturday (April 16).

The Prime Minister appreciated the relief work done by BAPS in the time of COVID-19 pandemic and also during the Ukraine crisis.

"Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society," the Prime Minister tweeted with a photograph.

The Prime Minister has also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji. PM reminisced about many significant events with Swami Maharaj that shaped his spiritual thoughts, and credited Swami for his spiritual progress.

The PM lauded the work being done for the upcoming BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

The hour-long meeting concluded with both Swamis and the PM jointly praying to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and Mahant Swami Maharaj for the welfare and well-being of Indians worldwide.

