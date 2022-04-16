Government committed to welfare of 'unorganised labour': PM Narendra Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Government committed to welfare of unorganised workforce: PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 16) said that the Government of India was committed to the welfare of unorganised workforce.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the participation of the unorganised labour was very important in the development of the country.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "The participation of our unorganized labour brothers and sisters is very important in the development of the country. Our government is always striving to make the lives of crores of such workers easier. While these schemes have ensured their social security, many more steps were taken to help during the pandemic as well."

The Prime Minister also shared important government welfare schemes for workers of unorganised sectors.

(With IANS inputs)

