Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Narendra Modi to launch industry body Indian Space Association on Monday

PM Narendra Modi to launch industry body Indian Space Association on Monday

Indian Space Association represents homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2021 20:44 IST
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi, PM Modi launch, industry body, Indian Space Association, Monday octobe
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

PM Modi to launch industry body Indian Space Association on Monday.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association, a grouping of space and satellite companies, at a virtual event on October 11, the industry body said on Thursday.

Indian Space Association (ISpA) represents homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.

Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

"We are truly honoured to have the Hon'ble Prime Minister grace the launch ceremony and outline his vision for the growth of India's space industry and making our nation a global leader in the space arena," ISpA Director General AK Bhatt said in a statement.

L&T-NxT Senior Executive Vice President for Defence, Jayant Patil has been appointed as the first chairman of ISpA, while Bharti Airtel's Chief Regulatory Officer Rahul Vatts will serve as vice chairman.

Also Read: PM Modi completes 20 years in public office: What Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh said about him

Also Read: Every district covered by over 1,150 oxygen plants funded by PM CARES: Modi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News