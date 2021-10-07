Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi completes 20 years in public office: What Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh said about him

Narendra Modi 20 Years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development. Modi served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted. The prime minister has worked day and night for the people and country's progress, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda said Modi pulled the country out of an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path to progress and becoming "vishwa guru" (world leader).

The prime minister has worked like a "karma yogi" and infused people with self-confidence about making a new India, Nadda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the prime minister, saying these 20 years have not only been dedicates to people's welfare but have also been untainted.

May his popularity keep rising, he said.

PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence. He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

