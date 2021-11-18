Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi delivers keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today. He spoke on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that PM Modi will deliver the keynote address on November 18 at around 9:00 am.

"At around 9 am tomorrow, 18th November, will be delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue. This forum focuses on new avenues of technology and how they can be leveraged for the good of our planet," Modi tweeted.

The dialogue brings together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

The event also witnessed a keynote address by the Australian prime minister and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

