PM Modi approves USOF scheme for provision of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages of 5 states. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a cabinet meeting and gave his approval for the provisioning of mobile services in uncovered villages of aspirational districts across five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.

The project envisages providing 4G-based mobile services in the 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 aspirational districts across 5 states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha at an estimated cost of implementation about Rs 6,466 crore including operational expenses for 5 years.

The project would be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The project will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the Agreement, likely to be completed by November 23.

The work related to the provision of 4G mobile services in identified uncovered villages will be awarded through an open competitive bidding process as per extant USOF procedures.

The present proposal for provisioning of mobile services in the remote & difficult uncovered areas of aspirational districts across 5 states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha will enhance digital connectivity useful for self-reliance, facilitate learning, dissemination of information and knowledge, skill up-gradation and development, disaster management, e-Governance initiatives, the establishment of enterprises & e-commerce facilities, provision of adequate support to educational institutes for knowledge sharing & availability of job opportunity and fulfilling the vision of Digital India promoting domestic manufacturing and fulfilling the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat etc.

Welcoming PM Modi's decision, Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "As part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas launched on November 15 to honor the contribution of tribals to the culture of the nation, PM Modi, in today's Cabinet meeting, approved to provide telecom connectivity, mostly solar-powered, to multiple tribal villages."

"A total of Rs 6,466 crores will be invested in covering 7,287 villages of 44 districts, including 1,218 villages of Andhra Pradesh, 3,933 of Odisha, 610 of Maharashtra, 699 of Chhattisgarh, & 827 of Jharkhand; work to be completed in next 12-18 months," he said.

