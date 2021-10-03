Follow us on Image Source : KHADI INDIA (TWITTER) @KVICINDIA. PM Modi terms inauguration of national flag made of Khadi in Leh 'unique tribute' to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the inauguration of a national flag made of Khadi cloth in Leh, the largest such national flag in the world, as a "unique tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi.

He also encouraged the countrymen to make Khadi, handicraft products a part of their lives and strengthen the resolve to build a self-reliant India.

"This is a unique tribute to respected Bapu, whose passion towards Khadi is widely known. This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi tweeted.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, on Saturday, inaugurated in the Union territory a national flag made up of Khadi cloth, the largest such national flag in the world. The 225 feet long and 150 feet wide flag that weighs over 1,400 kg was unveiled on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

