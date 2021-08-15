Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
PM Modi dons saffron turban with 'leheriya' pattern for 75th Independence Day

 

New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2021 12:24 IST


Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort here Sunday.

Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at I-Day and Republic Day events.

At the 74th Independence Day celebrations last year, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IN PICS: 75th Independence Day: Highlights of Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort | PHOTOS

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

