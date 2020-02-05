President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Akshay

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a mercy plea filed by Akshay, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Akshay Thakur, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea last week. Thakur and three other convicts were to be hanged on Saturday but a city court indefinitely postponed their hanging.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence.

Hours after the high court's verdict, the Centre and the Delhi government filed an appeal against it in the apex court. The Centre and the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of their plea by the Delhi High Court against the trial court order staying the execution of four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.