President Kovind jogs along Ghoghla beach in Diu | Watch Video

Image Source : PRESIDENT KOVIND/TWITTER President Ram Nath Kovind jogs on Ghoghla beach

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday jogged on the Ghoghla beach in Diu, a video of which was posted by him on social media. In the video, President Kovind could be seen jogging on the beach-side, donning a white kurta pajama. A breathtaking sunrise could also be witnessed in the background as the president continues to walk along the beach.

Giving out a message to maintain good health, the president said 2020 was a difficult year and that we all should rise together as we enter 2021.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning."

"As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," he added.

A week ago, Lucknow’s King George's Medical University (KGMU) came in for the fulsome praise from President Ram Nath Kovind, who said public hospitals like it have played a leading role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

President Kovind praised Lucknow’s prestigious hospital during his address to its 16th convocation.

"Public hospitals such as King George's Medical University have played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19. Due to their efforts, millions of countrymen are able to face the challenges of Covid-19 despite conditions like dense population and limited income," the President had said.

The President specially thanked doctors, nurses and other health workers of public health institutions like KGMU who have been the frontline warriors battling the pandemic.

