President Murmu presents Padma Awards at second Civil Investiture Ceremony | Full list

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the Padma Awards to recipients from various fields during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, G. Kishan Reddy, and several other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

Padma Vibhushan Honours

During the ceremony, President Murmu presented India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, to Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar, former Chief Justice of India, for his contribution to the field of Public Affairs.

Sharda Sinha, the legendary folk singer renowned for her devotional and Chhath songs, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for her contribution to the field of arts – folk music. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, received the award on her behalf.

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia was also honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to the field of arts. Her grandson accepted the award on her behalf.

Padma Bhushan recognitions

Dr. Shobana Chandrakumar received the Padma Bhushan for her significant contribution to the field of arts – folk dance.

Sadhvi Ritambhara was conferred the Padma Bhushan for her work in the field of social work.

Bibek Debroy, economist and former Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, was awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his contributions to the field of literature and education. His wife accepted the award on his behalf.

About the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards — among the highest civilian honours in India — are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognize achievements in various fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.