President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on 77th Army Day, hail courage and dedication of soldiers

Indian Army Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of 77th Army Day, hailing their unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

Indian Army's unwavering commitment inspiration for all: President Murmu

President Murmu said, "The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring national security. Our soldiers contribute to creating a peaceful environment in the country for its progress and prosperity. The courageous army personnel have consistently displayed extraordinary courage and high standards of professionalism in defending our borders. The Indian Army has been involved in anti-terrorism operations and has been instrumental in containing terrorism."

"A grateful nation pays tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation. The nation is indebted to them and their families. I wish the Indian Army continued success in all its endeavours and convey my best wishes to its gallant soldiers, veterans, and their families," President Murmu added.

She said the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and ensuring national security is an inspiration for all. "The nation remembers with gratitude, the countless sacrifices you have made in service of the motherland," she said in a post on X.

Govt committed to welfare of armed forces, their families: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi lauded the Indian Army for its determination, professionalism and dedication, and underlined his government's commitment to the welfare of armed forces and their families. In posts on X on Army Day, he said, "Today, on Army Day, we salute the unwavering courage of the Indian Army, which stands as the sentinel of our nation's security. We also remember the sacrifices made by the bravehearts who ensure the safety of crores of Indians every day."

The Indian Army, he said, epitomises determination, professionalism and dedication. In addition to safeguarding our borders, it has made a mark in providing humanitarian help during natural disasters, he added. "Our government is committed to the welfare of the armed forces and their families. Over the years, we have introduced several reforms and focused on modernisation. This will continue in the times to come." he said.

