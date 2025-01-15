Army Day 2025: 7 interesting facts about India's military force

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army Day 2025

Indian Army Day 2025: Every year on January 15, India observes Army Day to honor the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who dedicate their lives to defending the nation. This day marks the historic occasion in 1949 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. This day holds great significance as it remembers the sacrifices and valour of the Army personnel who have fought in wars, protected national borders, and served the country in peacekeeping missions.

The celebrations include grand parades, military exhibitions, and medal presentations. Ceremonies are held across the country, with the main event taking place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, where soldiers and martyrs are awarded gallantry honors in recognition of their courage and devotion.

On the occasion of Indian Army Day 2025, let's know some interesting facts about the country's military force.

7 interesting facts about Indian Army

The Indian Army was formed in 1776 in Kolkata under the government of the East India Company (British government). During the First World War, 1.3 million Indian soldiers fought the battle for the British Army, with over 74,000 soldiers losing their lives. The India Gate memorial in Delhi stands as a tribute to these brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war. The Indian Army is the world’s largest standing all-volunteer army in the world, with more than 1.2 million active troops and 0.9 million reserve troops. The Indian Army controls the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, at an altitude of over 20,000 feet. It is also the second-longest glacier in non-polar regions. The 61st Cavalry Regiment is one of the largest horse-mounted cavalry units in the Indian Army. It is also among the last operational and unmechanised horse cavalry units in the world. The Indian Army is recognised for its high standards of discipline and combat capability, ranking fourth in the world, after the US, Russia, and China. India is among the largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping, with more than 6,000 personnel currently deployed in missions worldwide.

Some more things to know about Indian Arny

The Indian Army played a key role in Operation Rahat, the largest civilian rescue and relief operation during the 2013 North India floods. While the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted over 19,600 people stranded in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Army rescued more than 10,500 individuals by road and through army helicopters.

In 1982, the Indian Army also constructed the Bailey Bridge in Ladakh, the world’s highest bridge. Located at an altitude of 18,739 feet above sea level, it spans 98 feet in length.

The High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army is one of the most prestigious and elite training centers globally.

Gurkhas, renowned for being among the world's fiercest fighters, have been an integral part of the Indian Army for many years. They have contributed significantly to key battles, including the Kargil War in 1999, where they fought alongside Indian forces against armed groups from Pakistan.

The Indian Army also relies on a skilled dog squad, consisting of breeds like German Shepherds, Labradors, and Belgian Malinois. These highly trained canines are essential in a range of military operations, including explosive detection, tracking, and search-and-rescue missions, showcasing their intelligence and loyalty in supporting the army’s operations.

