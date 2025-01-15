Army Day 2025: Know all about General KM Cariappa who became first Indian Commander-in-Chief in 1949

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Army Day 2025: Know all about General KM Cariappa

Indian Army Day 2025: The Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Army soldiers. This day holds great significance as it remembers the sacrifices and valour of the Army personnel who have fought in wars, protected national borders, and served the country in peacekeeping missions. As celebrations take place across the country, the main Army Day parade is conducted at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment.

Indian Army Day 2025: Parades planned across country

On this occasion, parades and other military events are being in New Delhi as well as in all Army headquarters across the country.

The Indian Army Day marks a historic moment when Lieutenant General Kodandera Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, taking over from General Francis Roy Bucher on January 15, 1949.

Know all about General KM Cariappa

Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was born on 28 January 1899 who was an Indian military officer and diplomat and became the Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army. He led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947. KM Cariappa was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949 and was one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

KM Cariappa’s distinguished military career spanned almost three decades. Born in Madikeri, Kodagu, Cariappa joined the British Indian Army shortly after the end of World War I, and was commissioned as a temporary first lieutenant into the 2/88 Carnatic Infantry. Later, KM Cariappa was transferred between multiple regiments early in his career before settling on 1/7 Rajputs, which became his permanent regiment.

It is interesting to note that KM Cariappa was the first Indian military officer to attend the Staff College, Quetta, the first Indian to command a battalion, and was also one of the first two Indians selected to undergo training at the Imperial Defence College in Camberley.

KM Cariappa served in various staff capacities at various unit and command headquarters (HQ) and also at the General HQ, New Delhi. Before taking over as the C-in-C of the Indian Army, Cariappa served as the commander of the Indian Army's Eastern and Western Commands.