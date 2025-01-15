Army Day 2025: Know history, theme, significance and why is it celebrated on January 15 each year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Indian Army is observed annually on January 15.

Army Day 2025: Indian Army Day, observed annually on January 15, is a moment of pride and reverence for every citizen of the nation. This day commemorates the historic transition of command in 1949, when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, taking over from General Sir Francis Butcher. It marks a pivotal moment in India’s journey of independence and sovereignty, celebrating the valour, dedication, and sacrifices of the soldiers who stand as the nation's shield.

From the snow-covered peaks of Siachen to the deserts of Rajasthan, the Indian Army’s relentless commitment to safeguarding the country's borders and aiding citizens during natural disasters exemplifies courage and service beyond measure. Indian Army Day is a tribute to the unwavering courage and sacrifices of the soldiers who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation. It serves as a reminder of their valour and inspires every Indian to embrace a sense of patriotism and unity.

This year, the Army Day Parade will be held in Pune, a city renowned for its rich military heritage. Home to the prestigious Southern Command Headquarters and the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune stands as a fitting venue to host this grand celebration of the Indian Army’s legacy.

ARMY DAY 2025: THEME

The 77th Army Day celebration promises to be a grand affair, embodying this year’s theme, "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena" (Capable India, Competent Army). The Indian Army is set to showcase its cutting-edge equipment and diverse combat strategies at Delhi’s iconic Cariappa Parade Ground. This annual event will feature a spectacular blend of parades, ethnic dances, military drills, and engaging exhibitions. These displays highlight the Indian Army’s advanced technological capabilities and the rich cultural heritage it represents, offering a glimpse into its operational readiness and ethos.

ARMY DAY: HISTORY

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this date in 1949, the Indian Army got its first Army Chief General KM Cariappa. General (later Field Marshal) Cariappa was appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949. He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Cariappa remains one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

ARMY DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

The significance of this day lies in its solemn tribute to the valiant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the nation. Across several army command headquarters, this day is observed as a moment of reflection and remembrance, paying homage to the historic occasion when General Cariappa assumed the role of India's first Chief Commander post-independence.

This day not only stands as a commemoration of our gallant soldiers but also symbolises the pivotal shift of power from British rule to an independent India. In essence, the annual celebration of the Army Day encapsulates a profound respect for the sacrifices made by our armed forces and underscores the transition from colonial rule to a sovereign India. It is a day to honour not just the valour of our soldiers but also the enduring spirit of a nation that stands tall and united in the face of challenges.

