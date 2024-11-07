President Murmu observes Indian Navy's grand operational demonstrations aboard INS Vikrant

Follow us on Image Source : PIB President Droupadi Murmu engages with the crew of INS Vikrant

President Droupadi Murmu observed an extensive operational demonstration by the Indian Navy during her visit to Goa on November 7, 2024. Arriving at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station in Goa, she was welcomed by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. To mark the occasion, a ceremonial 'Guard of Honour' comprising 150 personnel was presented to the President.

President Murmu then embarked on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was stationed at sea off the coast of Goa and accompanied by 15 frontline warships and submarines. This marked President Murmu’s first visit to Indian Navy vessels at sea. During her time on board, she received a comprehensive briefing on the Navy’s operational strategy, roles, and mission framework.

The President observed various naval operations firsthand, including take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter jets, missile launch drills from a warship, submarine maneuvers, and a coordinated flypast involving over 30 aircraft. The demonstration concluded with a traditional steam-past, showcasing the formidable capabilities of the Indian Navy's fleet.

Following the operational showcase, President Murmu engaged with the crew of INS Vikrant over lunch and delivered an address that was broadcast to all naval units at sea, expressing her appreciation and support for their service.

(With inputs from agency)