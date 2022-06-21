Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
President Election 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others attend BJP's parliamentary meeting

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP president J P Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides Modi, were part of the deliberations at the party headquarters. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2022 21:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the BJP parliamentary
Image Source : @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the BJP parliamentary meeting in New Delhi

President Election 2022: The BJP parliamentary board, its top organisational body which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's candidate for the presidential poll, hours after the opposition named Yashwant Sinha as its joint nominee.

India Tv - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present at the Meeting held in New Delhi. 

Image Source : @ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present at the Meeting held in New Delhi. 

India Tv - PM Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda present at the parliamentary meeting 

Image Source : @ANI

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda present at the parliamentary meeting 

Though there has been no official word from the ruling party about its likely candidate, Shah, Singh and Nadda met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day, sparking buzz that he may be considered for the top constitutional position.

India Tv - Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend BJP's parliamentary meeting 

Image Source : @ANI

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend BJP's parliamentary meeting 

However, sources in the party insisted that not much should be read into the meeting as the parliamentary board will take a final call on the issue. June 29 is the last date for filing the nomination, and the election is slated for July 18. 

