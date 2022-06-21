President Election 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others attend BJP's parliamentary meeting

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the BJP parliamentary meeting in New Delhi

President Election 2022: The BJP parliamentary board, its top organisational body which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's candidate for the presidential poll, hours after the opposition named Yashwant Sinha as its joint nominee.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP president J P Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides Modi, were part of the deliberations at the party headquarters.

Though there has been no official word from the ruling party about its likely candidate, Shah, Singh and Nadda met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day, sparking buzz that he may be considered for the top constitutional position.

However, sources in the party insisted that not much should be read into the meeting as the parliamentary board will take a final call on the issue. June 29 is the last date for filing the nomination, and the election is slated for July 18.

