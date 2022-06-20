President election: Opposition struggles to find candidate as Pawar, Abdullah, now Gandhi says 'no'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee interacts with PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti during a press conference after the opposition leaders meeting regarding upcoming Presidential elections

The Opposition's struggle to find a candidate to contest the upcoming presidential election hit a fresh low on Monday after former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi turned down the offer. This is the third leader that said 'no' to being the face for the presidential polls.

The Opposition's first choice was Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The senior leader on Wednesday, in a meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, rejected the request. "I am happy to continue my service for the well-being of the common man," the NCP supremo had took to Twitter.

In the meeting, TMC supremo Banerjee had proposed the name of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah too, said he 'respectfully withdraw name from consideration'. He said that J&K needs him more. Dr. Abdullah said he had a lot more active politics ahead of him and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country.

He however said, " I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate."

Now, Gopalkrishna Gandhi said several esteemed leaders of the Opposition have done him the honour of thinking of him for the opposition's candidature in the upcoming elections for the presidency.

"I am most grateful to them. But having considered the matter deeply I see that the Opposition's candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and a national atmosphere besides Opposition unity. I feel there will be others who will do this far better than I," he said.

The next meeting of major opposition parties to deliberate on a consensus candidate for the presidential election is likely to be held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

As many as 17 opposition parties had attended the opposition meeting to build a consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the BJP-led NDA.

The process to elect a new president began on June 15. The last date for filing nominations is June 29. The polls, if necessary, will be held on July 18 and the counting on July 21.

