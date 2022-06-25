Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mayawati backs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, says 'BSP not invited to discuss opposition nominee'

President Election 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday announced that her party has decided to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. Clarifying her stand, she said BSP isn't doing so in support of the NDA or the Centre. "The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement," she said.

"This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA, but keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country," she added.

However, Mayawati did allege that BSP was not invited by the opposition to discuss its presidential candidate. She said it shows a casteism motive. "Mamata Banerjee invited only selected parties in the meeting she called on June 15 to select an opposition candidate for Presidential election & when Sharad Pawar called a meeting on June 21, then also BSP was not invited. It shows their casteism motives," she said.

The BSP president while criticising the opposition parties for keeping her out of consultation while deciding on the presidential candidate, stressed that her party is free to take its decision on the presidential election.

Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

