'Need to change the way we look at women': President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (September 3) highlighted the need to change the way women are viewed and noted that the country’s progress cannot be realised completely without their socio-economic and educational development. Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, the President pointed out that women constitute half of India’s population and added that their active participation in various fields was needed to take the country forward.

"Without their (women) socio-economic and educational progress, the country's development cannot be achieved the way it should be," she said.

"There is a need to change the way we look at women," the president emphasised.

Her remarks came in the backdrop of various cases of crime against women lately, including the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which triggered massive protests by the medical fraternity across the country. The citizens joined the protests and demanded the harshest punishment for accused and safe work environment for the women at workplaces, including hospitals.

President Murmu also hailed the contributions of Veermata Jijabai, the mother of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and social reformer Savitribai Phule, one of the pioneers in the area of women's education.

