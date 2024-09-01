President Murmu unveils new flag, insignia for SC, calls for efforts to change 'culture of adjournments'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu at valedictory session of National Conference of District Judiciary

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (September 1) unveiled a new flag and insignia for the Supreme Court to commemorate its 75th anniversary. She also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Among those who were present at the event included Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The President graced the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, organised by the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

President Murmu addresses on occasion

The President called for efforts to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice. Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".

She said that all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.

President Murmu said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black Coat syndrome," and suggested it be studied. She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.

The President said that since its establishment, the Supreme Court of India has made an invaluable contribution as a vigilant sentinel of the judicial system of the world's largest democracy.

President highlights challenges before judiciary

President Murmu stated that the pendency and backlog of cases is a big challenge before the judiciary. She stressed the need to ponder upon the serious issue of cases remaining pending for as long as over 32 years.

"There are many challenges before our judiciary which will require coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to resolve them. For example, the judiciary, government and police administration should work together to find solutions to issues related to evidence and witnesses," she said.

Talking about the crimes like rape, the President said that when there are delayed decisions on such incidents, the common man feels "lack of sensitivity" in the judicial process.

"When court decisions in a heinous crime like rape come after a generation has passed, the common man feels that the judicial process lacks sensitivity. It is a sad aspect of our social life that, in some cases, people with resources continue to roam around fearlessly and freely even after committing crimes. Those who suffer from their crimes live in fear as if those poor people have committed some crime," she said.

The President noted that the poor people from villages are afraid to go to court and underlined that they become a participant in the justice process of the court only under great compulsion.

"Often they tolerate injustice silently because they feel that fighting for justice can make their lives more miserable. For them, going away from the village to the court even once becomes a cause of great mental and financial pressure. In such a situation, many people cannot even imagine the pain that poor people experience due to the culture of adjournment. Every possible measure should be taken to change this situation," the President stressed.

ALSO READ | Law Minister, with CJI on stage, calls for breaking 'taarikh pe taarikh' notion on justice system