President accepts Raghubar Das' resignation, appoints Hari Babu Kambhampati as new Odisha Governor

President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and appointed Mizoram Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, as the new Governor of Odish on Tuesday. Apart from Odisha, several other states including Mizoram, Kerala, and others got new governors. As per the official update shared by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the new appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.

Odisha governor resigns

Raghubar Das was appointed to the position of Governor in Odisha on October 18, 2023. His resignation from the post was accepted today and Hari Babu Kambhampati will be replacing him.

President appointed new Governors

President Murmu on Tuesday appointed Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram as Governor of Odisha. General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, appointed as Governor of Mizoram. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Kerala. Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala appointed as Governor of Bihar.

Who is Kambhampati Hari Babu

Kambhampati Hari Babu is a politician with a strong educational and political background. He is the first person from divided Andhra Pradesh and the first Telugu person who served as Governor of Mizoram in North East India. Born on June 15, 1953, Babu was born in Timmasamudram Village,Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh. He is a PhD holder in Control Systems from Andhra University.

Hari Babu completed his entire graduation and postgraduation from Andhra University. He did his BTech in Electronics & Communications Engineering from AU and then went on to pursue ME in Electrical & Control Systems from the same university.

He also worked as an Associate Professor for 24 years in Andhra University Engineering College.

As for his political career, Kambhampati served as Secretary of Andhra University Engineering College Students Union from 1972 to 1973. He actively participated in Lok Sangharsh Samithi Agitation under Loknayak Jaya Prakash Narayan during 1974-1975 and was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during emergency. Imprisoned for 6 months in Visakhapatnam Central Jail and Musheerabad Jail. Further, he served as Andhra Pradesh State Executive Member of the Janata Party in 1977.

